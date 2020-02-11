‘Tukde Tukde Gang’: No information on any such group, government tells Lok Sabha

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that it had no information on any group called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the Ministry had no information on whether the terminology was based on specific inputs from law enforcement agencies. “No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency.”

He made the remarks in response to the questions from Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill. They asked whether an organisation, called ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, had been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry; whether the terminology was based on specific inputs; and whether the Ministry or any intelligence agency had drawn up a list of supposed leaders and members of the group.