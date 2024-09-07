ADVERTISEMENT

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed Finance Secretary

Updated - September 07, 2024 11:39 pm IST

Mr. Pandey’s appointment follows the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Tuhin Kanta Pandey. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been designated as the Finance Secretary after the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary,” a Department of Personnel notification said.

Mr. Pandey has been brought in from the Odisha State cadre in 2019 to be appointed as DIPAM Secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US