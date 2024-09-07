Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed Finance Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been designated as the Finance Secretary after the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary,” a Department of Personnel notification said.

Mr. Pandey has been brought in from the Odisha State cadre in 2019 to be appointed as DIPAM Secretary.

