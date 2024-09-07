GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed Finance Secretary

Mr. Pandey’s appointment follows the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

Updated - September 07, 2024 11:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tuhin Kanta Pandey. File

Tuhin Kanta Pandey. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been designated as the Finance Secretary after the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary,” a Department of Personnel notification said.

Mr. Pandey has been brought in from the Odisha State cadre in 2019 to be appointed as DIPAM Secretary.

Published - September 07, 2024 11:28 pm IST

Related Topics

public officials / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.