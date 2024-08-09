TTEs to carry first-aid kits to help passengers who fall ill

In an effort to ensure timely medical attention for passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to equip Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) with Special First Aid kits. These kits will be available for use during medical emergencies on board trains, significantly improving the response time for passenger care during journeys.

While first-aid kits are already accessible to Station Masters and Train Managers, this new initiative extends the provision to TTEs. The aim is to not only enhance immediate medical care but also to prevent potential delays by avoiding unscheduled stops for medical emergencies. The pilot project, set to run for 12 months, will be launched across the Northern and North Central Railway zones. All TTEs on board will be supplied with first-aid kits containing both general and life-saving medications.

According to railway sources, there were numerous instances where passengers, particularly children, had experienced symptoms such as fever, extreme fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea - conditions that could often be managed with basic medication. In the absence of medical facilities or doctors on board, TTEs previously had no choice but to notify the authorities concerned to arrange for medical assistance at the next stop.

“There have been several cases where trains were delayed due to unscheduled stops made to arrange medical assistance for ill passengers. This affects the overall punctuality of the service. The Special First Aid Kits include tablets like Sorbitrate, which can be administered to passengers experiencing chest pain, under the guidance of a doctor on board or through consultation with a railway hospital via phone,” a railway officer explained.

The kits will also include other essential life-saving medications, including tablets and injectables, intended for use by qualified allopathic doctors who may be traveling on the train. TTEs will ensure that basic medications, such as Paracetamol, are administered under the supervision of a passenger trained in first aid, the sources said.

In addition to this initiative, the Railway Board has approved the establishment of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at 61 railway stations across the country. These centres aim to support the Government of India’s mission to provide quality medicines and consumables at affordable prices. In Southern Railway, Janaushadhi Kendras will be set up at Thrissur, Nagercoil, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.

