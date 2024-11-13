Try to stand on your own legs, Supreme Court tells NCP led by Ajit Pawar to stop using Sharad Pawar’s pictures, videos

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) advised the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to try standing on its own legs and not lean on the influence of patriarch Sharad Pawar, with whom it broke away citing “ideological differences”.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan suggested that both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions focus on the Assembly election battlefield rather than doing rounds of the courts.

“Tell your party functionaries that they will not use old or new video clips or use the photographs of Sharad Pawar with whom your party is having ideological differences. You try to stand on your legs,” Justice Kant addressed senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

The Bench asked the Ajit Pawar camp to circulate an online message among its leaders, party workers, and representatives against using the pictures or video/audio clips of Sharad Pawar, whether old or new.

“People of India are very intelligent and they have a fair idea about who Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are. They cannot be fooled so easily,” Justice Kant told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar.

The top court listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Polling for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra would be held on November 20, and the counting of votes would take place on November 23. The rival factions have publicly exchanged barbs in the Supreme Court as the Assembly election draws near.

The elder Pawar has accused his nephew, who had split to join the Eknath Sinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, of using his photographs, the party name, and past videos of the two Pawars together in better days to mislead the voters.

Ajit Pawar has countered in court that the same pictures were used by his uncle’s faction to garner votes in the Lok Sabha election.