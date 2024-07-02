Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker on expunging his remarks: ‘Taking off my remarks against tenets of Parliamentary democracy’

Day after portions of his Lok Sabha speech were expunged from parliamentary records, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on July 2 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying “taking off my considered remarks goes against the very tenets of Parliamentary democracy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The portions expunged do not come under the ambit of Rule 380. What I sought to convey in the House is ground reality, the factual position. Every member of the House who personifies the collective voice of people whom he or she represents has the freedom of speech as enshrined in Article 105(1) of the Constitution of India. It is every member’s right to raise people‘s concerns on the floor of the House,” read the letter.

“It is that right and in exercise of my obligations to the people of the country, that I was exercising yesterday. Taking off from records my considered remarks goes against the very tenets of Parliamentary democracy,” he further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of lowering dignity of LoP office

Truth can only be expunged in Modi’s world: Rahul

Watch: Truth can only be expunged in Modi’s world: Rahul Gandhi | Video Credit: PTI

Earlier today responding to questions on portions of his speech being deleted by the Chair, Mr. Gandhi said that truth cannot be expunged in reality but only in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s world.

“In Modi ji’s world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can’t be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth,” the LoP said.

Mr. Gandhi made the speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.

Among the portions of Mr. Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech that got expunged were his accusations against the BJP, stating that the party was treating minorities unfairly and perpetrating violence. Portions of the Congress MP’s remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

BJP, RSS, PM Modi are not the enire Hindu society: Rahul

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Also Read: Parliament session updates

Mr. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Mr. Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.