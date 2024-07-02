ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker on expunging his remarks: ‘Taking off my remarks against tenets of Parliamentary democracy’

Updated - July 02, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Responding to questions on portions of his speech being deleted by the Chair, Mr. Gandhi said that truth cannot be expunged in reality but only in PM Modi’s world

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Day after portions of his Lok Sabha speech were expunged from parliamentary records, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on July 2 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying “taking off my considered remarks goes against the very tenets of Parliamentary democracy”.

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at BJP draws protests in Lok Sabha

“The portions expunged do not come under the ambit of Rule 380. What I sought to convey in the House is ground reality, the factual position. Every member of the House who personifies the collective voice of people whom he or she represents has the freedom of speech as enshrined in Article 105(1) of the Constitution of India. It is every member’s right to raise people‘s concerns on the floor of the House,” read the letter.

“It is that right and in exercise of my obligations to the people of the country, that I was exercising yesterday. Taking off from records my considered remarks goes against the very tenets of Parliamentary democracy,” he further said.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the context of portions expunged from his Lok Sabha speech on July 1, 2024.

Also read | BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of lowering dignity of LoP office

Truth can only be expunged in Modi’s world: Rahul

Watch: Truth can only be expunged in Modi’s world: Rahul Gandhi
| Video Credit: PTI

Earlier today responding to questions on portions of his speech being deleted by the Chair, Mr. Gandhi said that truth cannot be expunged in reality but only in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s world.

“In Modi ji’s world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can’t be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth,” the LoP said.

Mr. Gandhi made the speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.

Among the portions of Mr. Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech that got expunged were his accusations against the BJP, stating that the party was treating minorities unfairly and perpetrating violence. Portions of the Congress MP’s remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

BJP, RSS, PM Modi are not the enire Hindu society: Rahul

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

He said that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Also Read: Parliament session updates

Mr. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Mr. Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point.

(With inputs from PTI)

