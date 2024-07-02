Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on July 2 said that truth cannot be expunged in reality but only in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s world. The senior Congress leader was responding to questions on portions of the Lok Sabha speech he made on Monday being deleted by the Chair.

“In Modi ji’s world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can’t be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth,” the LoP said.

Mr. Gandhi made the speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.

Among the portions of Mr. Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech that got expunged were his accusations against the BJP, stating that the party was treating minorities unfairly and perpetrating violence.

Portions of the Congress MP’s remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

BJP, RSS, PM Modi are not the enire Hindu society: Rahul

He said that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Mr. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Mr. Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point.

