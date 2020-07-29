Trust constituted to build mosque in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW:

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation will also have a centre for culture, research, hospital and library in Dhannipur

The Trust to build a mosque in Ayodhya, following the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, would have a maximum of 15 members, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board announced on Wednesday as it constituted the body.

The Trust would be called the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, U.P. Sunni Waqf Board chairperson Zufar Faruqi said.

Nine trustees of the Trust have been announced, while it will “co-opt” the remaining six, the Board said. Four out of the nine trustees are affiliated to the Board, a source said.

The Board, through its CEO, would be the founder trustee of the Trust, while Mr. Faruqi would be the chief trustee or president. Adnan Farrukh Shah of Gorakhpur would be vice-president, Athar Hussain of Lucknow the secretary, and Faez Aftab of Meerut the treasurer.

The Trust has also named four members — Imran Ahmad, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui and Mohammad Rashid of Lucknow, and Sheikh Saiduzzaman of Banda.

On February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board decided to accept the five acres of land allotted to it by the State government for building a mosque in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya, around 25 km from the site where the Babri Masjid stood.

Mr. Faruqi had also announced that the Trust would construct a centre showcasing Indo-Islamic culture of several centuries, a centre for research and study of Indo-Islamic culture, a charitable hospital, a public library and other public utilities at the site in Dhannipur.