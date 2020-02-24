Trump wants to prise open Indian economy: CPI(M)

The Left parties have said the sole reason for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit is to further exploit the Indian economy.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau on Monday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to fall for the unilateral agenda of the U.S. “The singular intention of the U.S. administration is to further prise open Indian economy to boost the U.S. corporate interest, thus helping in Mr. Trump’s re-election bid,” it said.

The U.S. agenda, it said, was detrimental to the interests of Indian farmers, since the U.S. allowed its agribusiness to distort prices to out-compete local farmers in developing countries. Mr. Trump wanted India to remove the tariff barrier that served as a tool to protect the farmers, to ensure food security and pay out the minimum support price, it argued.

The party also accused Mr. Trump of targeting India’s health care sector and said the U.S. demanded that India remove the compulsory licensing for the benefit of its pharmaceutical corporations.

The Left parties, along with trade unions and students’ unions affiliated to them, came together under the banner of India Peace and Solidarity Organisation and staged a protest in New Delhi.

Addressing the protesters, CPI general secretary D. Raja said, “Mr. Trump is the most aggressive right-wing politician in the world today. In the name of America First, his government has been imposing imperialistic, hegemonic policies on the world. At a time when American economy is in a big crisis, the Trump administration is looking for new markets. One of the prime targets is India.”

He accused the Modi government of being subservient to the U.S.