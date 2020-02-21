Donald Trump claims 10 million will welcome him in Ahmedabad

Washington

21 February 2020 22:18 IST

Mr. Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Colorado.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that there will be 10 million people to greet him on his arrival. Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 18, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Modi told him that “we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event.”

“So it’s going to be very exciting. But he says between the stadium and the airport, we’ll have about 7 million people. So it’s going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it,” he said. On February 20, Mr. Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Colorado. “I hear, they are going to have 10 million people. They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the world, which is brand new and beautiful,” said Mr. Trump, who is seeking re-election in the November presidential polls. But According to a top civic official in Ahmedabad, the total population of the city is around 70 lakh.

The authorities believe that one to two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the road show by Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump from the airport to the Motera cricket stadium, said to be the world’s largest.

“We believe that around one to two lakh people will gather to welcome the dignitaries during the road show,” Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said on February 20, contradicting the claims made by the U.S. President.

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Trump spoke about his India visit and said the ‘Namaste Trump’ rally in Ahmedabad would spoil him. “Prime Minister Modi said, we will have 10 million people greet you. Here’s my problem. We have a packed house. We have a lot of people, thousands of people that couldn’t get in. It’s going to look like peanuts from now on,” he said.

“I’ll never be satisfied with the crowd. If we have 10 million people in India, how can I be satisfied when we fill up like a 60,000-seat stadium? I am getting spoiled,” Mr. Trump said.

One of Mr. Trump’s supporters from the audience then suggested that he build a bigger stadium.