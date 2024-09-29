ADVERTISEMENT

True equality and justice requires more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi

Published - September 29, 2024 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi hailed Indian Youth Congress’ initiative — Shakti Abhiyan

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting true equality and justice requires more women in politics, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) urged women, who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' which aims to create an equal space for 'women’s interests' in politics.

"A year ago, we launched the 'Indira Fellowship' with a mission to amplify women's voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women’s leadership," Mr. Gandhi said on X.

"True equality and justice requires more women in politics. 'Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq' embodies our unwavering commitment to this cause," he said.

"I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' and become active participants in women-centric politics. By getting involved, you will contribute to building robust grassroots organisations and driving meaningful change. Join us and register today at shaktiabhiyan.in," he said.

"Together, we can create change, from the villages to the nation as a whole," Gandhi added.

The ‘Shakti Abhiyan’, an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, aims to create an equal space for 'women’s interests' in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation 'of women by women' at all levels of governance -- local bodies, legislative assemblies and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society.

