Truck carrying Kanwar yatris to Haridwar collides with another truck, 5 dead

July 14, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - New Delhi

Five kanwar yatris, who were on their way to Haridwar in a truck, were killed and 14 others were injured near Alipur in northwest Delhi after the truck collided with another truck, police said on July 13, adding that the truck driver, Pappu Kumar, has been arrested.

The police received a PCR call at 12:44 a.m. regarding the accident between two vehicles at Siraspur GT Karnal road. A senior police officer said that the yatris were from Mianwali Nagar near Nangloi.

When the police reached the spot, they found two trucks had collided in which, there was a truck, carrying Kanwar yatris from Mianwali Nagar near Nangloi and was going to Haridwar for Kanwar yatra, a senior police officer said.

He said that during the preliminary investigation it was found the truck had jumped the road divider and rammed the truck carrying yatris.

He said, during preliminary investigation, it was found the offending truck was on the carriageway going towards Delhi had crossed the central divided of GT Karnal road and had rammed the yatris’ truck coming from Delhi.

The injured persons were sent to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital and Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, said DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (32), Rajat (24), Aryan(19), Jagminder Balhara (56), Raju (37). Raju was driving the truck, said the police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code). Further investigation is under way.

Mr. Kumar, a resident of Kannauj, was arrested from the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar at Samaypur Badli, the DCP said.

