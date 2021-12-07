TRS to boycott winter session over Modi Govt.’s ‘anti-farmer attitude’

Centre has failed to resolve deadlock over paddy procurement from State, it says

Accusing the Narendra Modi Government of being anti-farmer, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday said it was boycotting the remaining part of the winter session of Parliament. It said despite waiting patiently, the Government has failed to resolve the deadlock over paddy procurement from the State.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshav Rao told reporters that no elected representative likes to boycott Parliament but the TRS is being forced to do so. The party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs will not attend the rest of the session.

“This is an anti-farmer Government, insensitive to the demands of the farmers. Today piles of grains are rotting on the roads in Telangana for the simple reason that the FCI is not lifting the produce,” he said.

He also accused the BJP leaders and Ministers of making contradictory statements. Minister of Tourism Kishen Reddy gave the assurance that every single grain will be procured while Food Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal says parboiled rice will not be picked up, he said.

“We got contradictory and ambiguous replies from the Government on the paddy procurement policy. For a week and a half we waited for a comprehensive response. But there is no point talking to a wall. So we are boycotting the entire session.”

Party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwar Rao said for nine days straight the TRS gave notice each day in both Houses to flag the issue but was denied the opportunity.

“On November 24, we had a meeting with Mr. Goyal. We told him that the Centre had procured 94 lakh tonnes last year from the State and this time because we have had a bumper crop, they should increase it to 100 lakh tonnes. He said the Centre can procure only 85 lakh tonnes. We had a second round of meeting on November 26, when he hoped that the deal would be sealed. Instead, Mr. Goyal took a somersault to say the Centre can procure only 40 lakh tonnes,” Mr. Rao said.