TRS, Shiv Sena, TMC members protest in Parliament over GST dues

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanded that the Centre should release the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to the States.

As soon as the Question Hour commenced, the TRS members stood up with posters and raised slogans, asking for the release of the dues related to the GST. They were also joined by the members of the TMC and the Sena, an erstwhile ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for close to an hour after an uproar by opposition parties over the same issue.

Some State governments have raised concerns regarding compensation on the GST. They had pegged the pending dues at around ₹50,000 crore. In this regard, representatives from various States held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

When the GST was introduced from July 1, 2017, the Centre had assured the States through a legislation that the revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed in the new indirect tax will be compensated fully for the first five years. But the States claim the compensation has not been paid since August.