TRS MPs move Privilege Motion against PM Modi over comments on Telangana formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President's address, in New Delhi on February 7, 2022. Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi

10 February 2022 14:15 IST

Statement attempts to show Parliament Houses in contemptuous manner, says letter

Four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday submitted a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his February 8 remarks in the Upper House about the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

Also read: PM Modi’s words on Telangana, Maharashtra trigger fury

Mr. Modi, during his Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, had questioned the parliamentary process adopted for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh into the States of Telangana and Andhra in 2014, adding that doors were shut, pepper sprays were used and mikes were switched off to pass the legislation.

Advertising

Advertising

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, the members said, “The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in the most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamounts to finding fault with the Members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the house. Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few Members, is brought under question.”

They added that the Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill (Lok Sabha, February 20, 2014; Rajya Sabha, February 21, 2014).

The members said that both Houses ran under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the book and whose word is always final.

“Finding fault on either counts is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege. In the instant case, the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned them as unruly,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by K. Keshava Rao, J. Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and K.R Suresh Reddy.

As the Rajya Sabha began proceedings on Thursday, the TRS members protested in the Well of the House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) also joined the chorus in condemning the remarks made by the Prime Minister on the Andhra Reorganisation Bill.

“Don’t divide the nation, the Bill was passed by Parliament,” Mr. Kharge said.