ADVERTISEMENT

Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh: Army sources

Updated - October 30, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Patrolling modalities will be decided between ground commanders

The Hindu Bureau

India on October 21, 2024, announced it has arrived at an agreement with China on patrolling in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, said Army sources on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), adding that patrolling modalities to resume soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ground commanders are meeting to work out the modalities of patrolling,” the sources said.

Sweets to be exchanged at all border personnel meetings points between India and China on account of Diwali.

Patrolling modalities will be decided between ground commanders, which is Brigadiers and below. Patrolling would be coordinated between two sides, teams likely under 20 troops and would be held at an agreed frequency to avoid face offs and clashes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / China

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US