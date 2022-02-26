Triservice discussions held on Integrated Maritime Theatre Command

The Hindu Bureau February 26, 2022 01:17 IST

Nine Commanders-in-Chief from Army, Navy, Air Force and Andaman and Nicobar Command deliberated on aspects related to the command

Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Western Naval Commander. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine Commanders-in-Chief from Army, Navy, Air Force and Andaman and Nicobar Command deliberated on aspects related to the command

NEW DELHI A tri-services discussion on the modalities and structural framework on the creation of the Integrated Maritime Theatre Command (IMTC), one of the integrated theatre commands envisaged, was held under the aegis of Western Naval Command at Mumbai on February 24 and 25. “This is yet another milestone towards building jointness and enhancing organisational synergy among the three Services,” the Navy said in a statement. A total of nine Commanders-in-Chief (C-in-C) from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), came together for a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up the IMTC. The meeting was chaired by Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Western Naval Commander who has been nominated as the lead C-in-C for the Study, the statement said. In addition, almost 50 senior officers from various Commands of the three Services, as well as from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs, also attended the meeting and provided inputs towards laying a strong foundation for the Theatre Command, the statement added.



Our code of editorial values