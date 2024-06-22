Tripura to move SC against HC order on gratuity benefit for Anganwadi workers

The Tripura government has announced its decision to appeal a high court order that allowed gratuity benefits to the Anganwadi workers. Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said the state government disagrees with the directive and has decided to take the matter to the top court.

The high court of Tripura, in a judgement last month declared that Anganwadi workers are entitled to coverage under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. This order was passed after considering 22 petitions from retired workers who were employed under the ICDS scheme.

The high court specifically cited a previous Supreme Court ruling in a similar case in Gujarat.

Following the high court’s order, the state’s Social Welfare and Social Education Department received numerous applications from former Anganwadi workers to be considered for gratuity benefits. However, the department was unable to process these applications as it did not have the government’s approval.

Minister Tinku Roy has finally made public the government’s decision to challenge the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

“Most other states do not have a policy to provide gratuity to Anganwadi workers. We will be appealing to the Supreme Court against the high court’s order,” he stated.