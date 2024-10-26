ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Secondary Education Board President sparks major controversy after joining BJP

Published - October 26, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Agartala

This is the first time a senior official from the TBSE that oversees higher secondary examinations in government, aided schools, as well as madrasas, has joined a political party

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Chowdhury, has sparked a major controversy by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its current membership campaign. Many prominent figures from various backgrounds have also joined the ruling party in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura to move SC against HC order on gratuity benefit for Anganwadi workers

While the enrolment of others has gone largely unnoticed, Dr. Gan Chowdhury’s decision has caused a stir. This is the first time a senior official from the TBSE that oversees school-leaving and higher secondary examinations in government, government-aided schools, and madrasas, joined a political party.

Dr. Gan Chowdhury’s current position is attributed to his calibre and academic achievements. However, some of his decisions, such as not issuing question papers in ‘Kokborok’, the State’s second official language, have sparked massive protests by tribal student groups, before being doused by the intervention of senior Ministers.

Agartala Corporation Mayor and MLA of Ramnagar Assembly constituency, Dipak Majumder, personally approached the TBSE president and convinced him to join the BJP, which he agreed to.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Gan Chowdhury was unavailable for comment. However, his decision to join the BJP has been met with criticism from various quarters, including Opposition political parties, who are demanding that he resign from his position at the TBSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Tripura

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US