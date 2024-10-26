Tripura Secondary Education Board President sparks major controversy after joining BJP

President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Chowdhury, has sparked a major controversy by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its current membership campaign. Many prominent figures from various backgrounds have also joined the ruling party in recent days.

While the enrolment of others has gone largely unnoticed, Dr. Gan Chowdhury’s decision has caused a stir. This is the first time a senior official from the TBSE that oversees school-leaving and higher secondary examinations in government, government-aided schools, and madrasas, joined a political party.

Dr. Gan Chowdhury’s current position is attributed to his calibre and academic achievements. However, some of his decisions, such as not issuing question papers in ‘Kokborok’, the State’s second official language, have sparked massive protests by tribal student groups, before being doused by the intervention of senior Ministers.

Agartala Corporation Mayor and MLA of Ramnagar Assembly constituency, Dipak Majumder, personally approached the TBSE president and convinced him to join the BJP, which he agreed to.

Dr. Gan Chowdhury was unavailable for comment. However, his decision to join the BJP has been met with criticism from various quarters, including Opposition political parties, who are demanding that he resign from his position at the TBSE.

