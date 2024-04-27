Tripura records 81% turnout; poll officer suspended

April 27, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Agartala

Around 81% voters exercised their franchise in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on Friday amid complaints of irregularities and misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission has initiated proceedings against two presiding officers for allegedly favouring a political party during the election process. State election officials have begun a probe against a voter who posted a photo on social media while casting his vote.

Though polling was largely peaceful, voters from two remote villages boycotted the election to protest against drinking water scarcity and lack of civic amenities. The angry residents of Sadai Mohan Para in Ganganagar and a locality in Ampinagar assembly constituency refused to cast their votes despite requests from district administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two presiding officers against whom action was taken were deployed at polling stations in Krishnapur and Ampinagar assembly constituencies. One of them, Ajit Chandra Das, has been suspended and the other officer is likely to face similar action, according to the poll panel.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA block have complained of irregularities in many of the 1,164 polling stations where voting took place. CPI(M) State secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the BJP failed to organise massive rigging in the East constituency as it did during the first phase on April 19.

BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee refuted the charges of Opposition parties and congratulated the people for the huge turnout. He said the entire polling exercise was “completely peaceful”.

A total of nine candidates were in the fray, with BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarma and CPI(M) candidate Rajendra Reang being the main contenders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.