Tripura police check protests over situation in Bangladesh, monitor social media content

The Tripura police are closely monitoring social media and digital content to prevent any attempt to disrupt peace in the State amidst the current tensions in Bangladesh. While they initially allowed some protests against alleged attacks on minorities, they have now decided not to permit any further demonstrations.

Two men have already been arrested for sharing a highly provocative audio message about the situation in Bangladesh and the police have warned that they will continue to detain troublemongers.

Sources within the State police on Monday said that this alert is specifically aimed at maintaining peace and order in the State’s diverse ethnic and religious society. Harsh measures have been put in place after analysing intelligence reports that suggested potential attempts to cause trouble.

In November 2021, Tripura experienced some incidents of communal violence in response to alleged attacks on religious minorities and places of worship in Bangladesh. The situation was eventually brought under control by the then government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also held the Home portfolio.

The police and security forces are closely monitoring train stations and bus terminals to detain any Bangladeshi who may have crossed the border despite the heavy presence of the BSF. Since August 5, at least 25 Bangladeshis have been arrested at various locations but none have been found to have any links to political parties.

The BSF, State police, intelligence agencies and even the Assam Rifles (21 Sector) are on high alert due to the violent protests and change of government in Bangladesh. Senior officials from the Central forces are regularly visiting Tripura to assess the situation as the State shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh on its three sides.