Tripura Panchayat elections: State Election Commission releases final voter list

The Tripura State Election Commission released the final voter list for the three-tier Panchayat elections on Monday. The commission has completed the process to hold elections for Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and Zilla Parishads, which are expected to take place in the first week of August.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chaudhuri announced that the final voter electoral roll has a total of 12,94,060 voters, including 6,35,460 women. Mr. Chaudhuri also stated that appeals regarding the electoral roll can be filed while the nomination process is completed.

Elections are to be held in eight Zilla Parishads, 35 Nagar Panchayats and 591 Gram Panchayats, although dates have not been declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

These elections will only take place in general areas, as the tribal autonomous district council has its own set of rural bodies under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

The State Election Commissioner mentioned that they are fully prepared to hold the polls and that the dates will likely be announced in the first week of July. He added, “The next step will be to hold a meeting with top police officials to discuss security deployment and to call an all-party meeting.”

Apart from the ruling BJP, opposition parties, mainly the CPI (M) and Congress, have expressed their willingness to participate in the elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.