Tripura Panchayat elections: State Election Commission releases final voter list

The Tripura Election Commissioner mentioned that they are fully prepared to hold the polls and that the dates will likely be announced in the first week of July

Published - June 25, 2024 02:02 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
The Tripura State Election Commission released the final voter list for the three-tier Panchayat elections on June 14, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File

The Tripura State Election Commission released the final voter list for the three-tier Panchayat elections on Monday. The commission has completed the process to hold elections for Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and Zilla Parishads, which are expected to take place in the first week of August.

State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chaudhuri announced that the final voter electoral roll has a total of 12,94,060 voters, including 6,35,460 women. Mr. Chaudhuri also stated that appeals regarding the electoral roll can be filed while the nomination process is completed.

Elections are to be held in eight Zilla Parishads, 35 Nagar Panchayats and 591 Gram Panchayats, although dates have not been declared.

These elections will only take place in general areas, as the tribal autonomous district council has its own set of rural bodies under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

The State Election Commissioner mentioned that they are fully prepared to hold the polls and that the dates will likely be announced in the first week of July. He added, “The next step will be to hold a meeting with top police officials to discuss security deployment and to call an all-party meeting.”

Apart from the ruling BJP, opposition parties, mainly the CPI (M) and Congress, have expressed their willingness to participate in the elections.

