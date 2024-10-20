Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks report on custodial death row

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the State Police to investigate a reported incident of custodial death in Tripura that has sparked protests and a political row in the State. Tripura’s Director General of Police has been given two weeks to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding the death of Badal Tripura and the actions taken.

Badal Tripura, 34, was arrested from his home on October 13 and was transferred to a hospital the next day. He died a day after being admitted to the hospital.

The THRC, chaired by Justice (Retired) Swapan Chandra Das, issued the directive. The rights body took action after Youth Congress workers staged an unprecedented protest outside its office at Kunjaban locality on Saturday (October 20, 2024). The Congress displayed black flags outside the Commission’s office for “not intervening” in the victim’s death, who was allegedly beaten up in the lock-up of the Manu Bazar Police Station in south Tripura, causing severe injuries.

Death sparks protests

The death sparked protests with members of an indigenous community staging a sit-in outside the Manu Bazar police station and organising a blockade on the main highway for several hours before dispersing with the assurance of proper investigation and justice.

The protesters accused the THRC of being a mere spectator in the alleged “gross human rights violations” in the State. Amid the protests, the police suspended five personnel, including a sub-inspector, a constable and three SPOs attached to the police station. They are currently in police remand.

Leaders from various political parties continue to visit the deceased man’s residence in the Manu Bazar area. BJP State Vice President Subal Bhowmik visited the bereaved family on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

