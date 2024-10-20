GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks report on custodial death row

The Commission took action after Youth Congress workers protested for ‘not intervening’ in the death; the victim was allegedly beaten up in a Police Station in south Tripura, before dying in hospital the next day

Published - October 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the State Police to investigate a reported incident of custodial death in Tripura that has sparked protests and a political row in the State. Tripura’s Director General of Police has been given two weeks to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding the death of Badal Tripura and the actions taken.

Badal Tripura, 34, was arrested from his home on October 13 and was transferred to a hospital the next day. He died a day after being admitted to the hospital.

The THRC, chaired by Justice (Retired) Swapan Chandra Das, issued the directive. The rights body took action after Youth Congress workers staged an unprecedented protest outside its office at Kunjaban locality on Saturday (October 20, 2024). The Congress displayed black flags outside the Commission’s office for “not intervening” in the victim’s death, who was allegedly beaten up in the lock-up of the Manu Bazar Police Station in south Tripura, causing severe injuries.

Supreme Court to look into the death of a painter whose widow claims is an obvious case of custodial torture by T.N. Police

Death sparks protests

The death sparked protests with members of an indigenous community staging a sit-in outside the Manu Bazar police station and organising a blockade on the main highway for several hours before dispersing with the assurance of proper investigation and justice.

Also read: Poor account for 71% of custodial deaths in India

The protesters accused the THRC of being a mere spectator in the alleged “gross human rights violations” in the State. Amid the protests, the police suspended five personnel, including a sub-inspector, a constable and three SPOs attached to the police station. They are currently in police remand.

Leaders from various political parties continue to visit the deceased man’s residence in the Manu Bazar area. BJP State Vice President Subal Bhowmik visited the bereaved family on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Published - October 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST

