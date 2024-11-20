 />
Tripura government signs MOA with Tata Technologies to upgrade State ITIs

The agreement seeks to bridge the skills gap in emerging technology sectors by modernising training facilities and enhancing the employability of ITI graduates

Published - November 20, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Tripura CM Manik Saha during the signing of MoA between the State government and Tata Technologies on November 20, 2024. X/@DrManikSaha2

Tripura government and Tata Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to upgrade all 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State with the aim of improving the employability of ITI graduates. Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, senior State government officials, and representatives of Tata Technologies were present in the signing of the MOA in Agartala on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

The agreement seeks to bridge the skills gap in emerging technology sectors by modernising training facilities and enhancing the employability of ITI graduates. It also includes infrastructure development with Tata Technologies covering 86% of the cost (over ₹570 crores) and the State government contributing 14% (over ₹112 crores).

The total cost of the plan is estimated at ₹683.27 crores.

The State government has been in discussions with Tata Technologies for a long time and the project is set to last for five years. It includes provisions for teacher training, upgrade, infrastructure development, and maintenance.

Speaking at the venue, the Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his happiness at the Department of Industries and Commerce signing the agreement with Tata Technologies Limited. He also highlighted the strength of the large youth population in the country and how the upgrades are expected to attract more students and boost industries.

The initiative is set to benefit industries as well, as there is a high demand for skilled workers, he added.

