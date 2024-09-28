Tripura government officials lock two CPI(M) offices to vacate ‘encroached land’

The district administration in Gomati district in south Tripura has sealed two properties belonging to the main Opposition party CPI(M) as they were allegedly built on government (Khas) land. Government officials accompanied by security contingents closed down CPI(M) offices in Natunbazar and Ampinagar areas.

They also posted notices warning against trespassing on encroached government land and locked the party buildings at both locations. These actions on Saturday are the latest in evictions of ‘illegally constructed” political offices since the BJP-led government came to power in Tripura in 2018.

In some cases, offices were even bulldozed. The CPI(M) has protested the locking of their two party offices in south Tripura stating that they had received a notice from the administration a year ago and had contested the eviction notice in court.

A CPI(M) leader claimed the matter is still pending in court and they will now file a complaint against the administration’s actions in a sub-judice matter. However, government officials claim they followed all necessary norms and rules before evicting the encroachment on government land at these two locations.

