Tripura floods: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh to kin of deceased, ₹50,000 for injured

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday (August 30, 2024) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and ₹50,000 for the seriously injured.

The CM took to social media X to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the assistance extended to the flood-affected people of Tripura."Grateful for the support! My heartfelt thanks to PM Narendra Modi for announcing PMNRF ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured," posted Manik Saha.

He further added, "Your compassion brings immense support in these difficult times.

"The Prime Minister and Union Minister Amit Shah were in constant touch with the Tripura CM and had closely monitored the situations and details regarding the flood which affected the state from August 19 to 23.

Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, helicopters and boats were sent by the PM and the Home Minister during the floods.Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM thanked the donors who had generously contributed to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to support the people who had been affected due to the unprecedented floods and continuous rainfall in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM expressed his gratitude and posted, "Overwhelmed with gratitude!

The following donors have generously contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support those affected by the floods in Tripura: AD Nagar English Medium School: Rs20,000, AD Nagar HS School: Rs26,500, Sankaracharyya Vidyayatan Class -XII girls School: Rs28,000, Gomati Cooperation Milk Producer's Union: Rs50,000, Jharna Debbarma, Chairperson, Women Commission: Rs10,000, Manika Das Datta, DY Mayor, AMC- Rs15,000, Mahila Morcha, BJP Gomati District: Rs 11,000. Thank you for your kindness and support!"