Tripura CM says Agartala Smart City Mission successful, addresses controversy surrounding a medical college

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 8 praised the Agartala Smart City Mission for its efforts in implementing projects. He also expressed the need to establish Mission 2.0 to further develop and beautify the city.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the beautification and development of three ponds and their surroundings in Agartala. The Agartala Municipal Corporation has been the implementing agency for the smart city mission and the Chief Minister commended its work in executing assigned tasks.

He also stressed on the importance of continuing development initiatives despite criticism from some quarters. He did not name these critics but regretted that when water-logging occurs in Agartala during rains, accusations are levelled against the government and the corporation.

Mr. Saha accepted that living in a small place means that everyone knows each other and may face criticism for their work. He also took the opportunity to address concerns about the establishment of a private medical college allegedly funded by aides of tainted Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal.

The Opposition CPI(M) has been protesting against the college, which is being built at Madhuban near Agartala. The Chief Minister clarified that the State government had not provided any workforce or land for the college.

“The government has just approved the proposal to use the IGM Hospital as a teaching hospital for the medical college for a period of two years. This approval was not free of cost as the college will have to pay ₹2 crore for the duration of the hospital’s attachment”, he said.

The Chief Minister believed that initiatives like this medical college are part of the overall development of the State and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuously supporting the State government.