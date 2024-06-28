ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura CM Manik Saha meets PM Modi

Published - June 28, 2024 11:05 am IST - Agartala

CM Manik Saha also called on Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to sanction two more India Reserve battalions and release of funds under security-related expenditure.

PTI

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, on June 27. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various developmental issues of the northeastern State. Mr. Saha met Mr. Modi at New Parliament House in New Delhi on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Delighted to meet with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at the New Parliament House, New Delhi. I also conveyed the enthusiasm of sisters & brothers of #Tripura for Modi 3.0. We also discussed various developmental issues in order to fulfil our commitment of #ViksitBharat," Mr. Saha posted on X.

Tripura Lok Sabha election results 2024 highlights: BJP wins both seats

“During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested PM Modi for a new railway link from Belonia in Tripura to Feni in Bangladesh, Indo-Bangladesh connectivity through the Maitri bridge in South Tripura district, construction of 15 new Eklavya model residential schools, declaring MBB airport at Agartala as International airport,” an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister also urged PM Modi for establishment of Agar International Trade and Research Centre at Agartala, inclusion of Sabroom-Ramgarh-Chittagong and Sabroom-Ramgarh-Mongla route as the protocol route for transit and trans-shipment,” the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Saha also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to sanction two more India Reserve battalions and release of funds under security-related expenditure.

The CM met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him for setting up of Sainik School at Assam Rifles land at Teliamura in Khowai district and Udaipur in Gumati district. He also met the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda and requested an AIIMS-like institute in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US