Tripura CM assures action against perpetrators responsible for fatal beating of a school teacher

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday promised to take action against those involved in beating a teacher to death. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the State with Opposition parties and rights groups staging protests.

Dr. Saha made this assurance while visiting the family of Abhijit Dey, a government school teacher and resident of Udaipur in Gomati district. Mr. Dey succumbed to his injuries at the GBP Hospital here on August 10.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure justice,” Dr. Saha said in a statement. The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior Minister Pranjit Singha Roy during his visit to the bereaved family’s residence.

Reports said a local BJP worker named Shankar Karmakar led the attack on Abhijit Dey after failing to extort money from him. Karmakar had demanded ₹3 lakh from the victim, claiming that the teacher had sent a questionable WhatsApp message to a female student.

The money was also reportedly demanded from Mr. Dey’s spouse. “When he failed to extort money, Shankar Karmakar and a few others beat Abhijit, causing serious injuries,” a family member told reporters.

The main accused also allegedly influenced the police to file a FIR against the teacher. The local police have also been accused of harassing the victim despite his ill health.

Mr. Dey died at GBP Hospital, where he was referred due to the critical nature of his injuries, a day after being admitted. The post-mortem was only conducted after locals demanded it and the report has yet to be made available to the family of the deceased.