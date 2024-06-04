ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Assembly byelection result: BJP’s Dipak Majumder wins by a record margin

Published - June 04, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Agartala

Dipak Majumder’s rival, Ratan Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and an INDIA bloc nominee, was defeated by a margin of 18,014 votes in a direct contest

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

BJP candidate Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, has emerged winner in the byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, has emerged winner in the byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency in Tripura by a huge margin. He received an impressive 75.46% of the votes, setting a new record in the State.

The seat was held by Surajit Datta, who had won seven consecutive times before his passing away in December last. Ramnagar is one of the largest and most diverse constituencies in the State.

Dipak Majumder’s rival, Ratan Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and an INDIA bloc nominee, was defeated by a margin of 18,014 votes in a direct contest. The winner received 25,380 votes while Mr. Das received 7,366 votes.

The None of the Above (NOTA) option received 887 votes.

The BJP has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the byelection in Ramnagar. However, the CPI(M) has alleged that the results were manipulated through voter intimidation and electoral fraud.

“Even on the day of the vote count [today], our counting agents were threatened, and we had to seek police protection in one instance,” senior CPI(M) leader and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar claimed.

Congress turncoat Dipak Majumder joined the BJP before the 2018 Assembly election. He was defeated by a CPI(M) candidate in the Khowai constituency during the 2023 Assembly elections.

