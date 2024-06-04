GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tripura Assembly byelection result: BJP’s Dipak Majumder wins by a record margin

Dipak Majumder’s rival, Ratan Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and an INDIA bloc nominee, was defeated by a margin of 18,014 votes in a direct contest

Published - June 04, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
BJP candidate Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, has emerged winner in the byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency.

BJP candidate Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, has emerged winner in the byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, has emerged winner in the byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency in Tripura by a huge margin. He received an impressive 75.46% of the votes, setting a new record in the State.

The seat was held by Surajit Datta, who had won seven consecutive times before his passing away in December last. Ramnagar is one of the largest and most diverse constituencies in the State.

Also Read | Tripura Lok Sabha election results 2024 highlights

Dipak Majumder’s rival, Ratan Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and an INDIA bloc nominee, was defeated by a margin of 18,014 votes in a direct contest. The winner received 25,380 votes while Mr. Das received 7,366 votes.

The None of the Above (NOTA) option received 887 votes.

The BJP has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the byelection in Ramnagar. However, the CPI(M) has alleged that the results were manipulated through voter intimidation and electoral fraud.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

“Even on the day of the vote count [today], our counting agents were threatened, and we had to seek police protection in one instance,” senior CPI(M) leader and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar claimed.

Congress turncoat Dipak Majumder joined the BJP before the 2018 Assembly election. He was defeated by a CPI(M) candidate in the Khowai constituency during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Tripura / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.