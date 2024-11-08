Tripura Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey likely to resign

Siddhartha Shankar Dey, the Advocate General of Tripura, reportedly made up his mind to resign from his position due to “rifts with the State government’s law department and senior bureaucrats”. It is expected that he will submit his resignation on Monday, the first working day of the coming week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dey was appointed to his current role on December 29, 2020, after the previous Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik passed away from COVID-19 related complications. Originally from northern Tripura, Mr. Dey was practicing at the Guwahati High Court before his elevation.

While he declined to comment, he did not deny the reports of his potential resignation. Sources said, Mr. Dey has recently developed rifts with the law department and senior bureaucrats over legal matters related to law and order which are under the scrutiny of the courts.

In an earlier bizarre incident that occurred in May 2023, two junior advocates were accused of abusing and hurling insulting slurs at the Advocate General in the high court premises. The Advocate General had made a written complaint to the Bar Council of Tripura regarding the incident.

It is rumoured that the State government has already selected a next Advocate General, who is said to be a senior lawyer at the High Court Of Tripura. The official announcement is expected to be made next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.