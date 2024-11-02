TIPRA Motha student wing in Tripura lodges complaint with Governor over deplorable conditions of schools

The student wing of the TIPRA Motha, an alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, has lodged a complaint with Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu regarding alleged deplorable conditions of schools in rural areas. A five member delegation from the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) submitted a memorandum of demands to the Governor here on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

After the meeting, TISF president Sajra Debbarma stated that many schools in remote areas resemble “cow shelters” and that students are suffering as a result. He asserted the need for quality education and expressed concern over the lack of basic amenities like benches, ceiling fans in classrooms, libraries, and drinking water in these schools.

Mr. Debbarma also stated that it is imperative to improve the state of rural education.

TISF leaders informed that Governor Nallu acknowledged the issues faced by the schools in remote areas and advised them to provide a list of schools in need of immediate attention.