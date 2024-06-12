GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tipra Motha Minister Debbarma unhappy with portfolios, to take it up with Amit Shah in Tripura

Speaking to reporters, Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said he has already raised the issue with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Published - June 12, 2024 11:02 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Animesh Debbarma. File

Animesh Debbarma. File | Photo Credit: Photo: X/@animeshdb70

Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma, who became a Minister in the BJP-led government in Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said he was unhappy with the portfolios allotted to him and was looking to take up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Debbarma said he has already raised the issue with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"I am not happy with the Departments allocated to me. The Forest Department is okay, but Printing & Stationery and Science & Technology excluding TREDA... I am not happy. I met the CM a few days back and urged him to allocate some important departments so that I could help the rural people. There is nothing to hide," he said on June 11.

Mr. Debbarma said he would soon visit Delhi to meet Mr. Shah and congratulate him for assuming the charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs again, and take up the issue with him.

"I have been in politics for the last 22 years. Many MLAs get many things even after completing only five years in politics. There is no point if I don't get (important portfolios). I am not against the government but I have to perform," he said.

"If one looks at my experience, I was elected MLA many years ago and then worked in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as an executive member, and also performed my duties as leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. I urge the CM to provide important departments to me and I will work efficiently," he said.

After Tipra Motha joined the State government in March, Animesh Debbarma, who was the Leader of the Opposition, and Brishaketu Debbarma were made Ministers. Brishaketu Debbarma was made MoS of the Industries & Commerce Department.

Related Topics

Tripura / Agartala / state politics / national politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.