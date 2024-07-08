TIPRA Motha founder opposes engagement of labour force from outside Tripura

The founder of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya sparked another controversy on Sunday by opposing the engagement of the labour force from outside of Tripura and advocating for the involvement of indigenous workers. In a series of social media posts, the royal scion proposed a zero-fee policy for tribal entrepreneurs to encourage their participation in trade and commerce activities within the tribal autonomous district council (TTAADC).

“We must adopt an atmanirbhar policy in the TTAADC,” he said and suggested that non-tribal individuals should be charged a fee. Mr. Manikya, whose party is now part of the BJP-led coalition, criticised “huge companies” for allegedly hiring workers from outside the State, despite the availability of capable workers within the State.

TIPRA Motha is also the ruling party in the TTAADC, which has limited jurisdiction over three-fourths of the State. Mr. Manikya proposed implementing a maximum fee for the registration of labourers brought in from outside the State and highlighted the importance of hiring local individuals within the TTAADC.

He warned that no contractor, trader, or institution would be allowed to operate within the TTAADC without a proper trading license and stated that he would seek legal advice for further action on this matter.