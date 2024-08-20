Three die in rain triggered mudslides, floods in Tripura

At least three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed as incessant rains caused flooding and mudslides in different areas of Tripura. The SDRF and emergency service teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Officials reported that two people, including the boy, died in Khowai district, while 52-year-old Maiung Reang died in a mudslide in Karbook of Gomati district. There are also reports of some missing people, but their details are still awaited.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in a statement on Tuesday said the district administrations were instructed to take appropriate action to prioritise public safety and mitigate the impact of the flooding.

Two dozen relief camps have been opened to accommodate those who have been marooned due to the floods and heavy rains. The District Magistrates of West Tripura, Khowai, South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts are currently assessing the situation on the ground.

The West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar stated that the Howrah River is flowing close to the danger level. Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran reported that the water level in the Khowai River is being monitored.

The heavy rains have also submerged several localities in Agartala and its outskirts. Officials have stated that nine SDRF teams are working to evacuate distressed people and transfer them to makeshift camps in waterlogged areas.

Landslides have also occurred, causing traffic to come to a halt on two highways. Trees have fallen on some roads, making movement difficult on the Assam-Agartala national highway.

Elsewhere two vehicles, including an ambulance, were struck in landslides on the Khowai and Kamalpur highways, but no casualties were reported.