Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth injured in group clash dies in Tripura

Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, the police said on July 13.

The 19-year-old college student, who sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, passed away at GBP Hospital here on Friday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village after Friday’s arson and Internet services have been suspended in the area. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the youth, the police said.

According to the police sources, Parmeshwar Reang, accompanied by his friends, had visited the Gandatwisa market to attend a fair organised on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

“Suddenly, a clash erupted between two groups of youths, during which Reang sustained severe injuries. Initially admitted to Gandatwisa hospital, he was later transferred to GBP hospital as his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday,” Dhalai SP Avinash Rai told PTI.

“After his body was brought back to Gandatwisa, around 110 kilometre from Agartala, emotions ran high and some houses and shops were vandalised in anger. We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder. Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Gandatwisa with heightened police presence to prevent further escalation,” he added.

TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has appealed for peace in Dhalai district of the State. He has spoken to senior police officers and demanded action against the culprits.

The police have claimed that the situation is under control despite the prevailing tension. Senior leaders from indigenous communities and a team of Ministers is expected to visit Gandatwisa on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

