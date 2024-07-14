GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth injured in group clash dies in Tripura

The police have claimed that the situation is under control despite the prevailing tension

Updated - July 14, 2024 09:25 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 08:33 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
A woman cries next to her damaged vehicle after violence erupted in the area following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, in Dhalai district, on July 13, 2024.

A woman cries next to her damaged vehicle after violence erupted in the area following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, in Dhalai district, on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, the police said on July 13.

The 19-year-old college student, who sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, passed away at GBP Hospital here on Friday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village after Friday’s arson and Internet services have been suspended in the area. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the youth, the police said.

According to the police sources, Parmeshwar Reang, accompanied by his friends, had visited the Gandatwisa market to attend a fair organised on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

“Suddenly, a clash erupted between two groups of youths, during which Reang sustained severe injuries. Initially admitted to Gandatwisa hospital, he was later transferred to GBP hospital as his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday,” Dhalai SP Avinash Rai told PTI.

“After his body was brought back to Gandatwisa, around 110 kilometre from Agartala, emotions ran high and some houses and shops were vandalised in anger. We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder. Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Gandatwisa with heightened police presence to prevent further escalation,” he added.

TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has appealed for peace in Dhalai district of the State. He has spoken to senior police officers and demanded action against the culprits.

The police have claimed that the situation is under control despite the prevailing tension. Senior leaders from indigenous communities and a team of Ministers is expected to visit Gandatwisa on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Tripura

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.