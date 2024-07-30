Sanitation workers in Agartala receive health cards

Agartala City Mayor Dipak Majumder announced the provision of health cards for all safai mitras (sanitation workers) as a gesture of appreciation at a programme held in the Town Hall here on Monday. The event brought together the sanitation workers from across the city to recognise their vital contribution to maintaining the cleanliness of Tripura’s State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Majumder, who was also recently elected as MLA, expressed sincere gratitude to them for their unwavering dedication especially in the face of challenging weather conditions. He highlighted that the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), which was established in 1871, is immensely proud of its sanitation workers and will continue to prioritise their well-being.

The health cards represent a significant step in this direction ensuring that the workers have access to quality health care “free of charge”. The camp was inaugurated by the Mayor and attended by several other dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Monika Das Datta, Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Chairman of the Standing Committee for Health and Family Welfare Uday Bhaskar Chakraborty.

All speakers acknowledged the crucial role played by sanitation workers in keeping the city clean and healthy. Mr. Yadav outlined future plans to further enhance the working conditions and welfare of these workers, thereby reinforcing the civic body’s commitment to supporting its workforce. This initiative by AMC underscores its ongoing efforts to improve the lives of those who play a vital role in maintaining the city’s hygiene and sanitation.

AMC officials attributed the health cards as a tangible expression of gratitude towards safai mitras and a testimony to the civic organisation’s dedication to their welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.