GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rohingya infiltration serious issue, threat to security: MEA official says in Tripura

We want to push the illegal immigrants back, but the MEA can’t give clearance until the host country establishes their identification of nationality, MEA Joint Secretary Ankan Banerjee said

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Tripura police arrest 7 Rohingyas, including 2 children for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents and intending to board a bus to travel to different cities, at Churaibari Village in Tripura on July 26, 2024.

Tripura police arrest 7 Rohingyas, including 2 children for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents and intending to board a bus to travel to different cities, at Churaibari Village in Tripura on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Infiltration, especially by Rohingyas, from across the Bangladesh border has become a "very serious" issue, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said in Agartala on July 29.

As many as 29 Bangladesh nationals with no valid travel documents were arrested in two places in Tripura since Saturday.

“Infiltration, especially Rohingya infiltration, has become a very serious issue. The presence of Rohingyas has been found in Hyderabad, Haryana and Kashmir. This is a threat to the security,” MEA Joint Secretary Ankan Banerjee told the media.

Explained | What is India’s policy on the Rohingya? 

“The infiltration issue is being discussed at the highest level. We want to push the illegal immigrants back, but the MEA can’t give clearance until the host country establishes their identification of nationality,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to a number of juvenile infiltrators being held up either in detention centres or jails due to the absence of a green signal from the MEA, Mr. Banerjee clarified in most cases, the infiltrators do not give correct information and the host country doesn’t want them to return. “The MEA is just an intervening agency which can’t issue clearance unless nationality identification is cleared by the country concerned,” he said.

Mr. Banerjee also said that the MEA has been trying to expedite connectivity with the northeast and Kolkata through Bangladesh. “It is happening… We can’t force anyone. We have a very favourable government in Dhaka since 2009. This (connectivity) is a political issue. There was a massive protest in Bangladesh recently. I am sure all the pending issues will be addressed amicably by the highest leadership of both countries,” he said.

Violence gripped Bangladesh recently and the government called in the army to quell protests against job quotas. The government in the neighbouring country on Monday officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed during the students’ unrest.

Mr. Banerjee was in the Tripura capital to attend the ‘Videsh Sampark Programme’, an event organised by the MEA to bring the Centre and the states on a common platform for mutual benefits. Tripura Home Secretary P.K. Chakravarty and DGP (Intelligence) Anrag Dhankar attended the programme.

Related Topics

Tripura / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.