Rape accused Tripura government service doctor absconding

A medical officer of the Tripura government health services has been accused in a gang rape occurred in the north Tripura district. Dr. Dayasish Chakma is currently on the run after the victim, a member of an indigenous clan, filed a complaint at the Vanghmun police station in Kanchanpur subdivision.

A police officer on Saturday (September 21, 2024) said the woman alleged that Dr. Chakma and his accomplice Rajendra Debbarma raped her last week in the Jampui Hills and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident. She also complained of being blackmailed with a video clip and was raped multiple times.

Mr. Debbarma, who works as a driver in the fire and emergency service department, has been arrested. The police have charged the accused with sections 120(B), 493, 417, 376 (G), and 34 of the BNS.

Mr. Debbarma has been remanded to police custody by court order. Police said a search is on to nab the accused doctor.

Dr. Chakma, who is currently stationed in Kanchanpur in the north Tripura district, earlier served as the District TB Officer in Dhalai district. When contacted, a senior official from the state health department declined to comment on the incident and did not confirm if the accused doctor had been suspended.

