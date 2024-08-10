Protests in Tripura over alleged attacks on minorities, destruction of sculptors in restive Bangladesh

Protests have been taking place in Tripura over alleged attacks on minorities, destruction of sculptures and targeting of cultural activists since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh. The BSF has intensified deployment of troops and strengthened vigil on the border while immigration has been functioning normally at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Agartala and other places in the State.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has also remained open for visa and counselling services with increased security measures in place. The protests are being organized by groups and cultural workers in the State against reported large-scale violence in Bangladesh.

Dozens of people organised a protest in Jogendranagar area against the assaults on religious minorities in Bangladesh, which claimed to have increased following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They have also called for a boycott of Bangladeshi products imported into India.

The borders lining up along Tripura are mainly used for export and import purposes in Northeast region of India.

After offering support to Indian students, the BSF authorities of Tripura Frontier Headquarters have ensured the safe return of Indian workers who were stranded on project sites in eastern Bangladesh. In collaboration with its counterpart, the BGB, the BSF has arranged for the return of 17 workers who were employed by a Mumbai-based construction agency to work on a 52 km road construction from Akhaura to Kishoreganj.

The BSF has stated that it will facilitate the return of all Indians who are stranded in Bangladesh as soon as they receive information about their whereabouts.

