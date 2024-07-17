Prominent club in Agartala demolished amid murder, extortion, and encroachment charges

The two-storey structure of the Bharat Ratna Sangha, whose secretary was killed in a gun attack on April 30, was demolished on Wednesday. The west Tripura district administration bulldozed the building on the grounds of encroachment and illegal construction.

The club, located near the MBB airport here, had previously been served a notice to vacate the government land but had ignored it. The demolition operation was supervised by the district magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, the district Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar K. and senior government, police, and municipal corporation officials.

The Bharat Ratna Club was known for organising the highest budget community Durga puja. Its secretary Durga Prasanna Deb was shot dead near the BSF headquarters on the evening of April 30. Police have arrested eight accused persons, including the prime accused, Raju Barman, in raids in Tripura, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Assam.

A senior advocate was also interviewed for allegedly trying to shield the culprits.

The crime branch, which is investigating the sensational murder, suspects that Mr. Deb’s murder and last year’s shooting on another club official were a result of rivalry over cross-border smuggling, government construction work negotiations, drug trafficking, and financial transactions.

An official connected with the probe revealed that the club premises were used for illegal and mafia activities. The club members have been extorting money from businessmen, government employees and landowners for a long time, he added.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who is also the Home Minister, directed the police and administration to adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to the shooting incident. It is believed that the demolition of the powerful Bharat Ratna Club’s structures was a result of the Chief Minister’s stance.

A number of earthmovers, nearly 100 workers, and personnel from the fire and emergency services were engaged in the demolition drive, which began before dawn on Wednesday. CRPF, TSR, and armed police platoons were deployed in the area to prevent any possible resistance.

The west Tripura district administration later announced the completion of the demolition and the recovery of the huge ‘encroached government land’.