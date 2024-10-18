Parties seek action against police for custodial death of tribal man in Tripura

Opposition parties in Tripura on Thursday (October 17, 2024) demanded a high-level investigation into the custodial death of a tribal man. The parties are alleging that police personnel are responsible and called for action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badal Tripura was allegedly tortured in police custody at the Manu Bazar police station in south Tripura on October 13 and passed away from his injuries on Wednesday night.

The State police headquarters has reported that three SPOs have been dismissed from service and a Sub-Inspector has been suspended for alleged involvement in the torture of Badal Tripura. The police have stated that the matter is under investigation and further legal action will be taken against guilty officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources revealed that the State police have informed the State and the National Human Rights Commission as is mandatory in cases of custodial torture and death.

On Thursday, a large number of people gathered outside the Manu Bazar police station to protest the incident, including the victim’s widow and daughter. The family members have alleged that Badal Tripura was taken from his home on October 13 “despite not being involved in any crime and was brutally tortured at the police station.”

Hospital records confirm multiple injuries on his body, and the post-mortem report is still pending. The state secretary of the CPI (M), Jitendra Chowdhury, and the state Congress Chief, Ashish Kumar Saha, have condemned the incident and called for a high-level investigation and harsh punishment for those responsible.

Mr. Chowdhury also stated that four men have died in police custody recently and no proper investigation has been conducted. The ruling BJP has stated that the suspension of the police personnel and the initiation of an investigation are proof of the State Government’s resolve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.