No progress in holding elections for tribal village committees in Tripura

The Tripura State Election Commission is currently working on organising three-tier panchayat elections, but it has failed to make progress in holding polls for the Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the formation of these Village Committees, which serve as substitutes for gaon (village) panchayats.

The election for 587 Village Committees is long overdue and tribal parties, including the incumbent ruling party in the TTAADC TIPRA Motha, have repeatedly demanded that the polls be held. In July 2022, a Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura directed the State Election Commission to complete the election exercise by the end of that year, but this did not happen.

Regional parties and forums representing indigenous people blame the State government for deliberately deferring the election to Village Committees due to political considerations. They rue that the absence of the local bodies has negatively affected development and civic services at the grassroots level of the TTAADC, which covers 68% of the total area of the State.

Interestingly, the TIPRA Motha has been noticeably silent on the issue of holding the Village Committee election of late. A party leader on Thursday said it was waiting for a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower the TTAADC. He believes that this amendment would create a three-tier Village Committee system, similar to the panchayat system, which would be a significant achievement and enhance service delivery for the indigenous people at large.

However, while refusing to speculate on when the amendment will be presented in Parliament, he mentioned that the party was constantly pushing the State and Central governments for the change.

