Night curfew imposed along border in north Tripura

The curfew will be enforced from 6 pm to 6 am and applies to all movement of people and traffic. Only officials, police, security personnel, and local residents with passes will be exempt

April 07, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the India-Bangladesh fencing border ahead of republic Day celebrations, at Lankamura village in Agartala, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the India-Bangladesh fencing border ahead of republic Day celebrations, at Lankamura village in Agartala, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A night curfew has been imposed along the Bangladesh border in north Tripura to prevent infiltration and illegal activities. This is in light of the imminent Lok Sabha elections. A north district official said the curfew will be in effect until June 2 and extends 500-metre from the border in Dharmanagar and Kanchanpur subdivisions.

The curfew will be enforced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and applies to all movement of people and traffic. Only officials, police, security personnel, and local residents with passes will be exempt from restrictions.

Dharmanagar and Kanchanpur fall under the East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, which will hold elections on April 26. The West Tripura constituency will hold elections on April 19.

All major parties including the BJP and Congress-CPI(M) alliance have intensified their campaigns. A total of 18 candidates, nine from each constituency, are contesting.

According to the latest estimate from the office of the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 28,60,287 people are eligible to vote, an increase of 2,291 from the previous electoral roll published on March 14.

The Election Commission has deployed four general observers, four police observers and two expenditure observers to oversee the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura.

