Lawyers demonstrate on Agartala street to protest power cuts in court

The protest, against the cuts affecting judges’ offices, as well as subsidiary courts, was called off after receiving a definite assurance of power restoration

Published - May 29, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Lawyers affiliated with the Tripura Bar Council block the road during the protest demanding the restoration of power and water in the district court premises, in Agartala on May 29, 2024

Lawyers affiliated with the Tripura Bar Council block the road during the protest demanding the restoration of power and water in the district court premises, in Agartala on May 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Lawyers staged an unprecedented protest by blocking a busy road in Agartala on May 29 in response to a power outage at the court complex. The lawyers were outraged by the electricity being disconnected since Monday.

Initially, senior officials of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) claimed that the disruption was due to damage to transmission lines caused by Cyclone Remal. However, power was eventually restored in the court area later in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of lawyers from various affiliations gathered at Fire Brigade Square to demand the restoration of power in the complex, which houses session’s court, the courts of CJM, judicial magistrates, and offices of legal services. This protest caused major disruptions to vehicular traffic at an important intersection.

“We have been without power for the past three days. Court work has been severely affected as computers and other gadgets cannot be operated,” an angry lawyer said.

The protest was called off after receiving a definite assurance of power restoration.

Meanwhile, protests were also held at different offices of the TSECL by local residents demanding the restoration of electricity. The power disruptions in the state began on Monday with heavy rains and winds caused by Cyclone Remal. The incessant rain also led to flooding in low-lying areas of the State, with water levels in rivers reaching near-danger mark.

The State government opened 15 makeshift camps to house families affected by the floods, according to Minister Sushanta Chaudhury. He also stated that a survey was being conducted to assess the damage to crops.

Tripura / power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution

