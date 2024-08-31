ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration of Bangladeshis in Tripura continues, more arrests reported

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Agartala

Recent records show that infiltration is not limited to traditional “red spots,” but is also occurring in previously quiet areas

Syed Sajjad Ali
File picture of Border Security Force (BSF) officials patrolling the India-Bangladesh rail line in Agartala, Tripura | Photo Credit: ANI

Despite tightened security efforts, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Tripura continues. The Border Security Force (BSF), police and other law enforcement agencies are detaining intruders on a daily basis.

In Tripura, BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards

This recent wave of infiltration began in July, when Bangladesh experienced its first spell of unrest due to anti-government job quota protests. The number of crossings increased after the fall of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to a security official.

Although 95% of the State’s 856-km border with Bangladesh is fenced, intruders are still managing to enter by “negotiating the border fence”, which involves cutting the fence, creating a hole and using a ladder to jump over. While many intruders are being caught at the border, some are also being detected at railway stations and bus terminals, and a significant number are remaining undetected or identified at a later time.

Recent records show that infiltration is not limited to traditional “red spots,” but is also occurring in previously quiet areas indicating that some Bangladeshis are desperate to enter India at any point. The security establishments in Tripura have not officially linked this infiltration to the current situation in Bangladesh nor have they stated that any of the detainees are affiliated with a specific political party in Bangladesh.

